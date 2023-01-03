March's '12 Months of Giving' benefitting APA Adoption Center

12 Months of Giving was created to showcase the talent of St. Louis based artists while raising awareness and funds for local nonprofits.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — 12 Months of Giving was created to showcase the talent of St. Louis based artists while raising awareness and funds for local nonprofits.

For the month of March, Sara Zigman has collaborated with the APA Adoption Center to create a custom design inspired by their mission. The design is printed on apparel and accessories and the profits from each item directly benefit the APA.