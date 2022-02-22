A list of Mardi Gras celebrations in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS —
- Soulard: This weekend, St. Louis is going to let the good times roll down the streets of Soulard for Mardi Gras. Crews are already working to put up barricades, tents and stands.
And if last weekend's turnout with the Purina Pet Parade and Taste of Soulard was any indication of how this upcoming weekend will go, it's going to feel like it did pre-pandemic. With all of the up and down we've seen for business owners throughout the pandemic, they're hopeful the tradition will keep the good times rolling.
- Bud Light Grand Parade: The Bud Light Grand Parade will take place on Saturday. It rolls out at 11 in the morning just south of Busch Stadium, eventually finishing up at 7th and Sydney.
- Anheuser-Busch Biergarten's Beer & Food Pairing Dinner: This Friday night, get in the Mardi Gras spirit and Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Biergarten! It's holding a special Beer & Food Pairing Dinner. The evening will take your taste buds on a journey through a four-course meal, perfectly complimented with four selected brand beverages. Plan to enjoy dishes on the menu like spicy Creole shrimp salad with French Quarter croutons and Seafood & sausage gumbo served with white rice. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the food will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at budweisertours.com.
- Clementine's Creamery: You can let the Mardi Gras celebrations begin with a scoop or pint of a new flavor at Clementine’s Creamery. Just in time for the Mardi Gras season, they have a sorbet version of a classic New Orleans cocktail. The boozy Hurricane Sorbet is made with Clementine's natural sorbet base, lime, orange juice, passion fruit, dark and white rum, and turmeric! You can find it at any of the Clementine's Creamery locations.
- La Pâtisserie Chouquette: If you're not heading to Soulard for the Bud Light Grand Parade, you can head over to La Pâtisserie Chouquette who will be celebrating Mardi Gras with a few NOLA classics. The bakery will have Crawfish Pies, NOLA Bread Pudding, King Cakes, Pralines... and Beignets. Doors open at 9 a.m., and items are only available for purchase in-store.
- Parti Gras at Highway 61 Roadhouse & Kitchen: If you'd like to keep things lowkey and avoid the crowd in Soulard, you can celebrate ‘Parti Gras’ at Highway 61 Roadhouse & Kitchen in Webster Groves. It's known for its New Orleans décor and eats, and the name "Highway 61 Roadhouse & Kitchen" came about during a trip between St. Louis and New Orleans on HWY 61, of course. They have plenty of fun planned for the day! You can find more information at hwy61roadhouse.com.