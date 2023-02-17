x
Show Me St. Louis

Mardi Gras Eats with Chef Bae

You cannot enjoy Mardi Gras without some delectable bites! Friday morning, Chef Bae joined Mary in the kitchen to share some popular dishes.

ST. LOUIS — You cannot enjoy Mardi Gras without some delectable bites! Friday morning, Chef Bae joined Mary in the kitchen to share some popular dishes. Chef Bae is a private chef with Two Times Catering and the Executive Chef of Barcode & Grill. He offers budget friendly, delicious meal prep for weight loss. Additionally, he also offers catering for all events such as weddings, parties, and corporate events. On Sunday’s, he offers a Sunday Funday Brunch once a month at Barcode Grill.

Learn further information at chefbaestl.com. . Follow him on socials @ChefBaeSTL.

