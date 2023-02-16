Get decked out for Mardi Gras with Johnnie Brock's

ST. LOUIS — Located at the edge of Soulard is a warehouse full of outfits to get you ready to party! It's called Johnnie Brock's Dungeon Party House and they have everything you need to look the part for Mardi Gras. The store is stocked with hats, wigs, beads, tights, costumes, makeup and even decor. Thursday morning, owner Marybeth Brock joined Mary in the studio to show off their amazing outfits with the help of some very special guests. Manna Stetic Highland is the makeup guru and was decked out from head to toe in Mardi gras gear. Also joining in on the fun was 4th generation and General Manger Ethan Brock, along with his wife Nicole Brock, and their adorable son Jameson.