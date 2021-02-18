Loyal to Local: Marigold Boutique

The boutique sells women’s clothes and accessories from a wide range of price points.

ST. LOUIS — Samantha Stirmlinger has loved fashion since she was a young girl, and she thanks her grandmother for that.

She played basketball her first two years of college. After deciding to hang up her jersey, she started working at a boutique in her hometown of St. Louis. She assisted in the buying for this boutique, and that’s where she really found her passion for helping women find outfits that make them feel their very best.

Upon graduating college, Stirmlinger decided to enter the technology sales industry. Fast forward five years and a pandemic, she has combined her buying and sales background and formed Marigold Boutique.

“COVID came around and gave me my early mornings, my nights, my weekends. And in March I was sitting there and not commuting to work anymore and not going anywhere else like, you know what? I should really connect to my sales and fashion background and chase my dreams. And so that's how Marigold came into play. And then we launched October of 2020.”

The name Marigold Boutique came from her grandmother who would make her own clothes - big bold, gold jackets and gold hoops, and was a true fashionista. Her name was Mary, so Sam combined ‘Mary’ and ‘gold’ to make Marigold.

The boutique sells women’s clothes and accessories from a wide range of price points.

For more information and to shop online, visit shopmarigoldstl.com.