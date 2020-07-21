Markarian Orthodontics gives everyone the smile they deserve

Find out how Markarian Orthodontics can help get you the smile you’ve always wanted at a reasonable price.

ILLINOIS, USA — Markarian Orthodontics MVP aligners make straightening your teeth so easy you won’t dread going to the dentist. Dr. Markarian himself is here to tell us all about the Markarian Virtual Perfectors.

Dr. Markarian says that the Markarian Virtual Perfectors, or MVPs, are similar to Invisalign in that they are clear aligners that straighten the teeth. The biggest difference is the scope of what they accomplish. Invisalign is used for patients that have more significant orthodontic needs. MVP aligners are used on patients that have more minor orthodontic problems.

Dr. Markarian explains that minor orthodontic problems could be anything from teeth re-crowding after not wearing a retainer to something small that was just never treated. He says that these patients can be treated in 6 months or less, and it can be done in a manner that is cost-effective.

Using MVPs, more people can get the smile that they have always wanted. They are made in office and everything can be done in house for full control over the patient process. Markarian Orthodontics makes the entire process as comfortable as possible.

Dr. Markarian is a Board-Certified orthodontist. He and his staff put the patient first at all times, and they also give back to the community through Smiles Change Lives.

Markarian Orthodontics is having a special on MVP Aligners. They will be $995 through August 31st! You can learn more at thinkbraces.com or give them a call at 618-236-7846. The two office locations are located at 10 Park Place in Swansea, IL or at 904 E. Highway 5 in O’Fallon, IL.

