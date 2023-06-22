Market off Market highlights local businesses through downtown market series

ST. LOUIS — Greater St. Louis Inc., in partnership with The Women’s Creative, presents the Market Off Market vendor market series, a celebration of St. Louis’ best local makers, purveyors, and creators in the heart of Downtown St. Louis.

The events will take place in Downtown St. Louis on 7th Street between Market and Chestnut and will be filled with shopping, food, refreshments, and entertainment for the whole family. To introduce local vendors to new shoppers, each event will take place on a home game day for St. Louis professional sports teams.