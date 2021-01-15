Marketplace at the Abbey is having their semiannual CR Laine sale!

Let the staff at Marketplace at the Abbey help design the perfect piece of furniture for your space.

ST. LOUIS — Sprucing up your home can mean something as big as getting a new couch or something as small as getting new pillows. The great news is that the staff at Marketplace at the Abbey is available to guide you through those choices however big or small they feel. They are having a big sale that starts today!

Marketplace at the Abbey’s semiannual CR Laine sale starts now! It is an incredible company that does it right. They have been in business for over 50 years and they make each piece of furniture to order. Picking a custom piece of furniture can be a big decision, but the staff at Marketplace at the Abbey is there to help.

The staff will help you keep the style you want in your home, and they can even come out and make sure you are being efficient with the space that you have. It is a joint effort, and Marketplace at the Abbey wants to make sure you make the right decision for your home.

Right now, you can get 20% off all custom orders and in-stock merchandise from CR Laine. This is a great chance to try some of their performance fabrics. The sale runs from January 15-February 15. Learn more by calling 314-965-1400 or visit marketplaceattheabbey.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.