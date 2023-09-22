Celebrate homecoming with Marquette Catholic High School

Friday morning, the Show Me St. Louis welcomed the school on television plaza for a live performance from their choir and cheer team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Marquette Catholic High School is a small, private coeducational institution located in Alton, Illinois, as a member of the Springfield Diocese. The school serves a diverse group of students and families in the greater St. Louis Metro area, focusing on development, growth, and maturation of students in their faith, academics, and extra-curriculars.

Friday morning, the dance team, cheer team, choir, varsity athletes, and drumline joined television plaza for Tailgate Friday. Choir director, Brett Klaus, shared the choir recently performed at the Hollywood Amphitheater this past summer at the Foreigner Concert. Now, they are celebrating Homecoming with Alumni by all singing the song, 'Home.' A piece by composer Ryan Main. Klaus also mentioned music is meant to be shared, to express in sound and tell the stories as honestly as possible.

The school will celebrate their Homecoming this weekend. Learn more by visiting here.