Alton Branch NAACP to hold Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade Celebration Sunday, January 17

The motorcade is in celebration of the example set by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the hope he instilled in our community that change will come.

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Branch NAACP is holding a Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade Celebration this Sunday, January 17.

This is the first year for the event, and the theme is Making Lives Matter, Where Do We Go From Here, which acknowledges the work we have yet to do.

The event is free to attend, and no registration is required. Everyone will assemble at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln-Douglas Square in downtown Alton, Illinois, and the route will go down Dr. King Blvd. to James Killion Park. There will be a socially distant ceremony held there.

To learn more information about the event, visit riversandroutes.com under the ‘Events’ tab. You can also find more information on the Alton Branch NAACP's Facebook page.