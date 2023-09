Show Me the Tea! This morning, the dynamic duo chat about Swift's recent awards, plus NSYNC's reunion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 MTV VMAs kicked off on Tuesday night. Dusty and Mary chat about Taylor Swift's record-hitting night. Plus, the possible NSYNC reunion.

Follow Dusty @dustyonair. Listen to him weekdays from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on 93.7 the Bull. Learn more by visiting here.