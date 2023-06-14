Mary learns the rules of pickleball with Callahan Pickleball Academy

Show Me St. Louis host, Mary Caltrider, ventured off to Creve Coeur Racquet Club to get behind the paddle and learn the basics.

It is the latest fitness trend that everyone is talking about. Pickleball.

Callahan Pickleball Academy trains pickleball players of all levels, and behind the dedicated staff is John Callahan.

He took Mary through the 3 most important rules of pickleball. Take a look!

Not only is Callahan a best-selling author of his book, ‘Pickleball: Tips, Strategies, Lessons and Myths,’ but also, a gold medalist at the 2019 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.