Mary spends the day at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch for the Humane Society of Missouri's Day of Giving

You can help support the animals at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch today for the Humane Society of Missouri's Day of Giving.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — “Animal care is top priority, so there is feeding, watering and medicating the animals,” says Amanda Mullen, Director at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch.

Welcome to the Humane Society of Missouri's, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Nestled among 165 acres of Woodland, near Union, Missouri, lies a safe haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals. The ranch is one of the most comprehensive farm animal care and rehabilitation centers in the country.

While a typical day on the farm could include overall animal care, it also could include a rescue with the entire staff helping officials on the scene.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch brings hope to animals who have often been forgotten. Although, their important mission would not be possible without the community continuing to step in and fund their work.

“As you can imagine, having all of these animals that are in dire need when they arrive here is a financial commitment, so the special feed they need, the special training, the special veterinary care, the special hoof care, is a big investment; so we really need donors. Longmeadow is only funded by donors so we really need that support to keep these animals in our community,” says Mullen.

Their staff wants donors in on the fun, too! Have you ever wanted a horse or farm animal of your very own, but cannot fit one in your living room? Sponsor a barn buddy! Your sponsorship will help feed, board and provide medical care for your new furry friend. This is just one way the ranch hopes to bring these animals to the community. They also offer groundwork courses or training for those starting the adoption process. It is all to unite the community and remind these special animals, they are not alone.

Learn how to help here, or call (877) 803-0078.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.