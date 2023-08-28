Mary's Must Do: Kid's Edition: Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS — For this week's Mary's Must Do: Kid's Edition, Mary and her friends ventured off to Grant's Farm! A visit to Grant’s Farm begins with a tram ride through our Deer Park, where you can see a variety of animals. Then, you’ll be dropped off at the Tier Garten where you can enjoy the petting zoo area. The petting zoo area is famous for baby goat bottle-feeding, carousel rides, food and vending in the Bauernhof Courtyard, and of course, free beer tasting.
