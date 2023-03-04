Mary's Must Dos: How Vicini Pastaria is bringing a bit of Italy to St. Louis

The Italian café offers artisanal, handmade pasta and an inviting environment for the community to gather, talk and enjoy

Located in Lafayette square, lies a little building with a little window. At first glance, you see a chef making pasta. But one step into Vicini Pastaria, and you quickly learn, this small, Italian cafe…is so much more.

The idea came about when I lived in Tuscany,” says Chef Dawn Wilson, Owner of Vicini Pastaria. “Little cafes around Italy, and they have homemade scratch-made pasta. It could be a quick experience or you can linger over a meal which is the Italian way.”

Chef Dawn Wilson first started her career outside of the kitchen, but instead in the lab where the molecular geneticist found herself craving for… more. With a passion for cooking, the St. Louis native started her career as a personal chef in Chicago. However, it was her time in Tuscany, Italy that completely brought…a new dawn.

Wilson fell in love with slowing down. She mastered the art of pasta making. In 2016, she began to sell her hand crafted pasta at farmers markets. After seeing an incredible response from the community, she then decided to open up Vicini Pastaria.

She hopes by providing a space in the neighborhood, people will come, gather, talk…but most importantly, slow down and reset. It really is a family affair! Chef Dawn cooks alongside her mother to craft these scrumptious meals.

“You can buy it by the pound or package to take home,” says Wilson. “We sell pasta sauce, cooking classes, you can even buy the decor.”

Perhaps you want to learn to create yourself? Vicini Pastaria also offers pasta making classes. Wilson explains, for her, this goes beyond the pasta. But this small, Italian neighborhood cafe has always been her dream.

“It is exactly how I want it to be.”