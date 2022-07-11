Mary's Must Do's: Mary stops by The Future Antiques

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis staple has been open for over 30 years. What started as an eclectic collection has shifted into mid-century modern era. Now, the booming business is the largest mid-century dealer in the area.
One part about the antique store that you might not know about their furry friends. Ethel, Dazzle and LaRue are three little westie-sisters. This trio is many of the customers favorite reason to visit the store.
Whether you're looking for items for your dining room, bedroom, living room or kitchen, or maybe to even just get your dose of pup - The Future Antiques has something in store for you!