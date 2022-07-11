Mary's Must Do's: Mary stops by The Future Antiques

Mary makes a few furry friends at the oldest and largest Mid Century Modern Furniture Shop in the Midwest.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis staple has been open for over 30 years. What started as an eclectic collection has shifted into mid-century modern era. Now, the booming business is the largest mid-century dealer in the area.

One part about the antique store that you might not know about their furry friends. Ethel, Dazzle and LaRue are three little westie-sisters. This trio is many of the customers favorite reason to visit the store.