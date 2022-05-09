Mary's Must Do's: Mary tries her first toasted ravioli at Charlie Gitto's on the Hill

The iconic STL dish had to make it on her list list of must do’s.

Well, St. Louis, thats right. Mary Caltrider has NEVER had toasted ravioli.

Of course, the iconic STL dish had to make it on her list list of must do’s.

And there was only one place to show her how it’s done. The birth place of toasted ravioli, Charlie Gittos!

For more than 38 years, Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill has been a landmark for fine Italian dining. Opened by Charlie Gitto Jr in 1981, the restaurant still operates in its same location off of Shaw Avenue.

In 1947, a chef at Angelo’s, the name of the restaurant at the time, accidentally dropped ravioli in hot oil instead of water. Ever since the mistake, the dish has been a hit!

And let’s just say after one bite of this delicious toasty dish, she will never see ravioli the same.

This was a must do!