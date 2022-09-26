Mary's Must Do's: Michael's Bar & Grill

Every Monday morning, I share one visit off of my STL bucket list. The catch? The recommendations come from you all at home.

This week's "must do" came from Kerry Michael who shared an email on his disappointment that I had yet to stop in to this delicious and iconic spot.

From gyros, to steaks, to dolmades, to wings...Michael's Bar & Grill has something for everyone.

"Michael's Favorite Salad" is a staple on the menu.

This Greek salad is topped with charbroiled chicken breast and served with a warm pita.

Let me just say, it's a "must do!"