Maryville University’s Center for Access and Achievement launches new Interactive STEM Studio

ST. LOUIS — Maryville University’s Center for Access and Achievement is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new endeavor, the Interactive STEM Studio. Opening its doors this September 2023 at Chesterfield Mall, St. Louis, this innovative space will offer daytime, after-school, and weekend STEM courses for students ages 4-16. To visit their Fall course catalog, head to maryville.edu/stem.