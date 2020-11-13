Local company ‘Mask and Hound’ makes masks for humans and matching bandanas for pups

ST. LOUIS — Best friends Nichelle Kelly and Shaun Hill started a company for both humans and dogs. It’s called Mask and Hound.
The company sells masks for humans and matching bandanas for dogs. The idea was inspired by a newly adopted dog named Athena.
Mask and Hound teamed up with St. Louis non-profit ‘The Collective Thread’ to have the masks and bandanas made. The non-profit teaches sewing to immigrant and refugee women.
The results are fashionable masks that are also comfortable – the perfect accessory for you and your best friend.
For more information and to shop, visit maskandhound.com.