Local company ‘Mask and Hound’ makes masks for humans and matching bandanas for pups

The idea was inspired by a newly adopted dog named Athena.

ST. LOUIS — Best friends Nichelle Kelly and Shaun Hill started a company for both humans and dogs. It’s called Mask and Hound.

The company sells masks for humans and matching bandanas for dogs. The idea was inspired by a newly adopted dog named Athena.

Mask and Hound teamed up with St. Louis non-profit ‘The Collective Thread’ to have the masks and bandanas made. The non-profit teaches sewing to immigrant and refugee women.

The results are fashionable masks that are also comfortable – the perfect accessory for you and your best friend.

For more information and to shop, visit maskandhound.com.

