Local college student creates mask vending machine

The mask vending machine can be found at the Chesterfield Mall.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Many people are coming up with creative ideas during the pandemic. Take for example – a mask vending machine.

It was created by a college student named Joey Christy from Wentzville, and you can find it at the Chesterfield Mall.

"To the best of my knowledge, I haven't seen anything like this. I just knew that I wanted people to have a safe and accessible way to get facemasks, and so I figured vending machine was the best option for not having to actually come in contact with anyone," said Joey Christy.

Inside the mall, the mask vending machine is located next to the fabric and quilting subscription-based business called Cotton Cuts where he is a marketing intern. It’s stocked with ready-to-wear masks, as well as DIY mask kits.

He isn’t trying to make a profit from this idea, however. “As it stands right now, I’m just trying to help the community with my part. I don’t think I could run a whole fleet of vending machines. I’m perfectly find if someone wants to take the idea and run with it,” he said.

More information on Cotton Cuts: cuttoncuts.com