'Mayo Ketchup' is on the CITY Flavor roster

St. Louis City SC creates of the most comprehensive food experiences in all of sports with the CITY Flavor program.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is full of anticipation for the first home match with our new St. Louis CITY SC soccer team, and the CITYPARK stadium will be the place to be next tomorrow not only for soccer, but also food!

The CITY Flavor program is the 25 local restaurants that will be featured at the stadium this year. The CITY Flavor food program is all local so CITYPARK will be the only MLS stadium in the country that will have 100% local food. Every game is going to feel like a food festival.

Mayo Ketchup in Lafayette Square is on the roster of restaurants on site at CITYPARK. They will be serving up Latin American eats.