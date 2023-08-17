Maypop Coffee and Garden shop offering nourishment for the heart and soil

Come for the coffee, stay for the plants in this historic Webster Groves home

Example video title will go here for this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Whether morning or afternoon, nothing soothes the soul quite like a cup of coffee. With some flowers on the side, too! Welcome to May Pop Coffee and Garden Shop.

“The whole concept was about a place that serves coffee as the doormat to plants,” says Mackenzie Leek, Director of Marketing and Events.

Maypop Coffee and Garden Shop was founded in 2018 by 3 friends with 2 interests. Coffee and gardening. Tammy Behm, alongside Laura Tetley and Laura Caldie, opened the shop in an old historic home in Webster Groves.

This neighborhood hub quickly became a place of nourishment for the heart and the soil! Longtime customer Kim Sanders and her pup, Kit, frequent the shop 3 to 4 times a week!

“Well the combination is simply amazing. Where else can you go for a cup of coffee and delicious pastries and head over to the greenhouse and just enjoy everything that is there,” says Sanders. “The people are what make it, just delightful wonderful people, super friendly.”

So, I started my visit with a cup of joe!

“At Maypop, since day 1 we have served blueprint coffee,” says Leek. “We are dedicated to working with local folks and local brands and people who are thinking about the person behind the product.”

Coffee is not the only local taste on the menu! Customers can shop Big Heart Tea, Sweet Art, Britz Bakehouse and Knead Bakehouse’s sourdough bread. Once your appetite is satisfied, you can stay…for the plants.

“From your starter point plants, to snake plants, to rare specimen plants, so it can be all folks who are wanting to tap into plants in their home, or spice things up and extend their plant family,” says Leek.

The garden shop offers all types of greenery for those with or without a green thumb! If you are looking for a creative space, they offer do it yourself terrariums. Because after all, that is what makes this place so special. Whether you visit for the community, or perhaps alone time, Maypop Coffee and Garden shop has the connection you are looking for.

Learn more by visiting here.