Me Time hosting kid’s pop up shop to promote self-care and self-love in the community

Me Time offers hair care services through Me Time Hair Studio as well as an event curated for children through All Things Me Time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Me Time is a children’s wellness brand that strives to teach children the importance of self-awareness, self-love and self-care. Me Time offers hair care services through Me Time Hair Studio as well as an event curated for children through All Things Me Time.

Friday morning, CEO, Arie Boykins, joined Mary in studio to share about their upcoming event on Sunday, June 4th. Me Time’s Pop Up Shop: Youth Edition aims to bring the community together to pour into the youth. The event is free to attend. It is located at 46 S. Florissant Rd. St. Louis, MO 63135