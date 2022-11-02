Mean Girls makes St. Louis debut at The Fabulous Fox on February 15

One of the ensemble members was born and raised right here in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Mean Girls will make its St. Louis debut at The Fabulous Fox on February 15.

Keep an eye on the dancers because there is someone born and raised in St. Louis. Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean caught up with Kaitlyn Louise Smith ahead of the big show.

The Mean Girls ensemble member was born and raised in St. Louis and attended Mehlville High School.