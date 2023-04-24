Meat snack, Biltong Billy, offering 0% carbs, 0% sugar, 30% more protein

ST. LOUIS — Monday morning, our Show Me team was staying motivated in the Show Me kitchen! Biltong Billy is run by husband and wife duo, Giovanni and Olivia Falco. The two shared that Biltong initially started with Gio who one day missed the taste of the unmatchable beef snack that is popular in South Africa, where he is from. After making it for himself, he explains it was not long until his family and friends were curious about this delicious snack!