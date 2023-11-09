Meet the sisters behind '13 Spooky Tales: A Book of Children’s Poems'

Join the sister duo for their book release and a Halloween celebration on October 29 at O'Fallon Station in O’Fallon, IL.

O'FALLON, Ill. — As soon as the calendar strikes September, one thing is on the mind. Spooky season is almost here!

There is a local sister duo that teamed up to publish a Halloween children’s book called 13 Spooky Tales: A Book of Children’s Poem, just in time for spooky season.

The author of 13 Spooky Tales, Angela Tiedemann, is a wellness professional by day who started writing poetry as a way to better manager her mental health. Angela has published 4 other Halloween children’s books as well as two witchy wellness journals. The Illustrator of 13 Spooky Tales, Dr. Sarah Ackermann, is an art teacher. Tiedmann and Ackermann are sisters and natives of O'Fallon Illinois.

The sister duo is hosing a book release party to celebrate both the book and Halloween. Join Tiedmann and Ackermann on October 29 for the free event Halloween Spooktacular at O’Fallon Station. They will have activities for kids as well as a reading, plus a meet and greet with the sisters. The event includes a silent auction to support a the children’s non-profit organization: Landon’s League Foundation.

To find out more and to reserve your spot for Halloween Spooktacular, click here.

For additional information on 13 Spooky Tales, visit theextraordinarywitch.com.