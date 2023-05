Feltes Woodworks is a female owned, local woodworking business. Thursday morning, owner and woodworker, Laura Feltes, joined Mary in studio to share about her handcrafted and quality products. She explains her pieces are all sourced locally.

For Feltes, it goes beyond the woodworking, but starts with the joy she finds in the process. Each pieces is designed to bring joy to others! Shop her products and learn more by visiting https://felteswoodworks.com/.