Meet your favorite authors at Books by the Arch event

ST. LOUIS — Rosalyn Briar is a USA Today Bestselling Author and an Indie Ink Award winner. She has published multiple dark fantasy fairy tale retelling novels, with the latest being Her Dark Enchantments published through Quill & Crow Publishing House.

On Saturday, September 30th, Rosalyn along with many other bestselling and award-winning authors, will be signing books at an event called Readers Envy: Books By The Arch at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch from 11AM to 4PM CDT. Books By The Arch will be an exciting day filled with books, authors, and giveaways!