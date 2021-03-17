Loyal to Local: Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance

Despite not having a public St. Patrick’s Day performance for the second year in a row, the dancers are working harder than ever on their skills.

ST. LOUIS — Many Irish dancers are facing disappointment again this year, with the pandemic to blame for canceling those big St. Patrick’s Day events.

Today is typically their big day to show off their skills at public events, such as the parades. So, Show Me St. Louis gave a shout out to Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance in Brentwood because these dancers are persevering through it all.

The dancers have been learning on Zoom, as well as in person. The school is open and allowing 25% capacity at this time.

The owner says they have been practicing more than ever at home with so much more time on their hands during the pandemic.

For St. Patrick’s Day, instead of their typical performance, they will be having class and a private performance for their parents who will watch from outside on the other side of the glass.