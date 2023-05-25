Memorial Day savings at Best Home Furnishings

Why not celebrate Memorial Day with an American-made custom piece of furniture?

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is offering great deal for the holiday weekend!. So, why not celebrate Memorial Day with an American-made custom piece of furniture?

Melainey Boyer is a designer and sales lead at Best Home Furnishings' South County showroom. She said that her team cares about helping you create the perfect piece of furniture for you.

"For me, design is creating your own space, and you want your space to reflect what you love," Boyer said.

There are 700 fabrics and leathers to choose from, so you can get a truly customizable experience. But Boyer explained that you don't have to be overwhelmed with options.

"If you tell me you are looking for blue tones or shades of green, anything like that, I can go through and pull all of those fabrics for you. So, it's a little less intimating. That's what we are here for, we really do care," Boyer said.

She also offered some tips for customers when they are planning their shopping trip.

Best Home Furnishings Pro Tips:

Bring paint swatches of the room

Photos of artwork you have in the room

Color pallets that inspire you

Dimensions of the room

Examples of what you like

Since the inventory is completely customizable, your options are endless!

"One of my favorite things is when a customer brings in a picture of their new piece in their room. It all comes together and it's a success to see that happen," she said.

Whatever you choose, it's all built in three weeks or less, in Ferdinand, Indiana. An American made product you can shop right here in South County.

For more information call (314) 894-9922 or visit besthfstl.com.

