Wellness Wednesday: Metro Imaging

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this is an important topic to cover

ST. LOUIS — Metro Imaging says screening mammography of women over the age of 35 is very important.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean caught up with Chief Operating Officer of Metro Imaging Deanne Blume and breast cancer survivor Anne Betten.

Deanne explained how important screen mammography is for early detection, and it’s important to have them on a regular basis.

3D Mammography is a new technology Metro Imaging uses that makes it easier to find small cancers.

Anne Betten was in her early 30s with three young children, did a self-exam, and found a lump. She went to her physician who scheduled her for a mammogram and ultrasound, and then waited over a week to get results.

She says if she would have been sent to Metro Imaging, she would have had the diagnostic mammogram, and then they would have worked her in for an ultrasound. The radiologist would have read the exam and contacted her physician the same day, and she would have been able to start treatment sooner.

The American Cancer Society recommends annual screening mammograms around the ages of 35 – 40.

Metro Imaging has the easy option of online scheduling at any of the five locations.

