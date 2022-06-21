Metro Theater Company presents 'In My Granny's Garden'

Metro Theater Company designed In My Granny’s Garden as a roving interactive production for St. Louis’s youngest audiences.

Example video title will go here for this video

Metro Theater Company (MTC), St. Louis’s premier professional theater for youth and families and St. Louis’ third-oldest professional theater company, presents In My Granny’s Garden—an ideal production for spring that celebrates the wonders of being outdoors and the magic of growing your own food.

In My Granny’s Garden is inspired by the children’s book by acclaimed playwright and New York Times bestselling author Pearl Cleage and her husband, writer and director Zaron W. Burnett Jr.

In My Granny’s Garden invites the youngest audiences and their families to explore the glory of growing your own food. Watch a tiny seed become a field of corn, green beans, collard greens, and bright red tomatoes.

This fun, interactive musical experience is inspired by Pearl Cleage’s and Zaron W. Burnett Jr.’s children’s book, with original paintings by world-renowned artist Radcliffe Bailey.

Little ones and their grown-ups step into a musical and visual feast to discover the one superpower that fuels Granny’s garden.

Premium pod purchases include a copy of the picture book for families to enjoy long after seeing the production.

Metro Theater Company designed In My Granny’s Garden as a roving interactive production for St. Louis’s youngest audiences. The produced has toured the St. Louis metro area for nearly six (6) weeks with indoor and open air performances, including creative pod seating, at four different venues. This week is the last week of the run at Eckert’s Belleville Farm.

Tickets: Seating pods for 2-6 people start at $48. A virtual streaming option starting at $20 is also available thru June 26. Tickets for both live performances and streaming can be purchased at metroplays.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.