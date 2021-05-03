Metro Theatre Company puts on The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Live theatre is back for families and children with the Metro Theatre Company!

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ premiere professional theatre for youth and families, Metro Theatre Company, has resumed its live performances! This season will start with The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

This outdoor show is a new Spanish/English bilingual production. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is based on 4 picture books by Eric Carle. Those books are The Very Hungry Caterpillar, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly, and Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

Metro Theatre Company is dedicated to making inspiring and magical performances for young people and families. The staff and cast are fully vaccinated, but they are still proceeding with the show in masks.

The audience will be seated in pods on the lawn so you will be seated only with the group that you come with. They have continued to serve families and teachers throughout the pandemic and are so excited to have young people back in an in-person audience this spring and summer.

Tickets for live outdoor performances and virtual streaming are now on sale through May 16th. Performance times vary on Wednesdays through Sundays on the outdoor lawn of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Learn more at metroplays.org/hungrycaterpillar or call 314-325-9505.

