Microbial Solutions Unlimited can protect your space for up to 90 days

ST. LOUIS — This St. Louis company was created to combat the threat of COVID-19, and they think of themselves as the future for a cleaner environment. They specialize in applying an antimicrobial coating formula to all types of surfaces. Dana got the details on how it compares to disinfectants.

Microbial Solutions Unlimited is based in St. Louis, and they are very excited about the product that they represent. This product is an antimicrobial coating called PRO-Techs It is a liquid that is sprayed onto many types of surfaces, and it form a permanent bond. The effectiveness has a lasting ability of up to 90 days.

PRO-Techs is EPA labeled food surface grade, and EPA labeled green so it is safe around anyone, including children and pets. Microbial Solutions Unlimited can apply this product to your home, business, daycare, anywhere!

Right now there is a Holiday Residential Special through the end of 2020 for as low as $25 a month. Call to schedule your appointment today as limited time slots are available. Learn more at MSUPROTechs.com or call 314-356-9990.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.