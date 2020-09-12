Holiday Gift Guide: Microfinancing Partners in Africa

Microfinancing Partners in Africa is a hand up, not a hand out.

ST. LOUIS — This local non-profit, Microfinancing Partners in Africa, is offering gifts with a positive social impact while lifting up others in need. Julie is here to tell us more about this St. Louis based non-profit.

A lot of people are looking for meaningful gifts to give this year that will also help others in need. Microfinancing Partners in Africa, or MPA, is offering a way to give a gift this year that won’t clutter up someone’s house and you can save on shipping. They have gifts to give that people in Africa receive such as scholarships, school uniforms, pigs, water filters, cows and more.

Julie explains that microfinancing is the concept of giving small loans to people who are unable to get loans in other ways. This allows people in Africa to get small loans and pay them back over time. So for something like a rabbit hatchery, if you buy rabbits for someone it could help them breed and sell rabbits. When they have enough, they can give rabbits back to the program so that it can continue.

Learn more at microfinancingafrica.org or check them out on social media.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.