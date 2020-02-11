Learn how to become an organ and tissue donor

Mid-America Transplant is here to spread the message about the importance of organ and tissue donation.

ST. LOUIS — Did you know that there are more than 108,000 people on the national transplant waiting list? By choosing to be an organ and tissue donor, you can bring hope and healing to so many. LaKeisha Coleman is here with more on how you can be a symbol of healing and hope.

LaKeisha tells us that currently, the most needed organ is kidneys and 37% of the people who are listed are multicultural. People can go into their local DMV or go to sayyesgivelife.org to sign up to be an organ and tissue donor.

November is National Donor Sabbath Month, so this is a time to come together right before Thanksgiving as a community to give thanks for the healing gift of organ and tissue donation. This year, there will be a National Donor Sabbath Town Hall Facebook Live event to discuss the important topic of organ and tissue donation. The event is on Wednesday, November 11th at 6:30PM.

Learn more about Mid-America Transplant at SayYesGiveLife.org or call 314-735-8200.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.