Wellness Wednesday: Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy

ST. LOUIS — Most people think of varicose, or spider veins, as cosmetic problems.

However, did you know that varicose veins are not just a cosmetic problem, but a medical problem?

Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean caught up with Dr. Goke Akinwande of the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy to learn more about those varicose veins.

It’s a medical issue because it can lead to leg pain, swelling, and sores. It’s treated by vein closure through laser or VenaSeal.

For those concerned with varicose veins, MINT will be conducting free screenings at one of the locations. Limited spots are available.

There is a location in Creve Coeur (12855 North Forty Drive, Ste 205, St. Louis, MO 63141), Swansea (3 Park Pl, Suite A, Swansea, IL 62226), and Farmington (509 West Pine Street, Farmington, MO 63640).

To book your screening, call (314) 255-2204 or visit mintstl.com.

