Mike Brown Jr. Chosen For Change Memorial & Gala celebrates year 2

ST. LOUIS — The Michael Brown Sr. Chosen For Change Organization is excited to announce their 2nd Annual Black Ball Fundraiser and Awards Gala, taking place on August 9th at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis.

The evening will be dedicated to honoring exceptional black educators in the St. Louis region. There will be live performances by violinist Bell Davis and Gentlemen of Vision, along with a silent art auction for guests to participate in.

Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. will be keynote speaker, joining us as we come together to pay tribute to the enduring memory of Mike Brown Jr.