Millstadt Township Senior Services open for business thanks to vaccines and boosters

Millstadt Township Senior Services Director, Patty Evansco shares the difficulties the seniors & center experienced during the pandemic and how things have changed.

COVID-19 has been around for over two years. The virus has exhausted us mentally and physically with Seniors have been hit the hardest. Today we will learn how Millstadt Township Senior Services survived during the pandemic, and have reopened to provide food, fun, and fellowship for the older adults in their community.

AgeSmart serves more than 20 senior centers in a 7county area in Southwest Illinois- including Millstadt Township Senior Services. The facilities were closed March of 2020, which made them pivot to provide meals to those who no longer had access to our hot meal programs. AgeSmart provided online learning and activities at no charge. COVID increased social isolation among our most vulnerable age group. Thanks to vaccines and boosters, AgeSmart centers have reopened and are providing food, fun and fellowship for our older adults.

For more information about AgeSmart Community Resources give them a call at (618) 222-2581 or go online to agesmart.org. You can find more information about vaccines at vaccines.gov.

