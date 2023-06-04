Mission Taco Joint celebrates 10-Years tonight at Delmar Hall

Celebrate National Burrito Day and the milestone anniversary of the St. Louis staple, Mission Taco Joint tonight at Delmar Hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Today is National Burrito Day and the exciting day also happens to be Mission Taco Joint's 10-Year Anniversary! So it only made sense that we would have a party in the Show Me kitchen!

Dusty from 93.7 The Bull and Mission Taco Joint's Operations Support Director, Alex Baldera joined Mary to celebrate.

You can join in on the party tonight at Delmar Hall. My Posse in Effect, a local Beastie Boys Tribute Band known for their high-energy performances will take the stage. Plus, the Mission Taco Joint food truck will be outside before the show serving up tacos and margaritas! Guests can also take advantage of Late Night Happy Hour for one night only with $2 tacos and $2 tequila shots at Mission Taco Joint’s Delmar location.

100% of ticket sales are going to Friends of Kids with Cancer, the local non-profit supporting children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and other blood-related diseases.