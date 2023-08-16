x
Mission Taco Joint creats McTwist Taco in support of Sk8 Liborius

Members of the community have come together to clean up and raise money to help Sk8 Liborius rebuild. One of those supporters is Mission Taco Joint.

ST. LOUIS — Back in June, an intense overnight fire destroyed the beloved Sk8 Liborius church that had been turned into a skatepark and non-profit organization in North St. Louis. Since then, members of the community have come together to clean up and raise money to help them rebuild. One of those supporters is Mission Taco Joint.

