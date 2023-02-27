Mission Taco Joint opens Retro Arcade at St. Charles location

ST. LOUIS — Mission Taco Joint, the West Coast-style taco restaurant concept, will open a new retro arcade and event space within their Streets of St. Charles location on National Retro Day on Monday, Feb. 27. Following the success of their first retro arcade at Mission Taco Joint Kirkwood, the St. Charles restaurant has been undergoing renovations since Summer 2022 for the group’s second retro arcade, which includes 6 pinball games, skee-ball and 20 retro arcade games.