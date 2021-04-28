Mission Taco Joint releases at-home kits for Cinco de Mayo

The kits include Heat-It-Yourself and Grill-It-Yourself options.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Cinco de Mayo is next week, and it is never too early to start thinking about tacos!

This year, Mission Taco Joint will be offering two pickup kit options so customers can avoid the rush on May 5 and safely celebrate the holiday at home.

The kits include Heat-It-Yourself and Grill-It-Yourself options.

The Cinco de Mayo kits are available for preorder until Sunday, May 2. Kits will be available for pickup on Tuesday, May 4 at Mission Taco Joint in Kirkwood.

Additionally, just in time for the holiday, 1220 Spirits recently launched its new Paloma Canned Cocktail. This is a blend of 100% agave tequila, natural grapefruit and lime juices, and a hand-crafted grapefruit soda.