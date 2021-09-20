Mission Taco Joint sells fan-favorite taco in support of local nonprofit

It’s a Bacon Cheeseburger Taco, and it benefits It’s Your Birthday Inc.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Mission Taco Joint is bringing back a fan-favorite taco in support of a local nonprofit for the month of September.

It’s a Bacon Cheeseburger Taco, and it benefits It’s Your Birthday Inc., which provides fun and memorable birthday experiences for children in homeless and domestic violence shelters.

The taco features a flour tortilla, bacon burger meat, American cheese, ‘surfer’ sauce, shredded lettuce, and ‘pickle’ de Gallo.