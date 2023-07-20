Missouri Botanical Garden has new collaborative Gin

1220 Spirits and the Missouri Botanical Garden proudly announce their partnership in creating a collaborative New World Gin.

ST. LOUIS — 1220 Spirits and the Missouri Botanical Garden proudly announce their partnership in creating a collaborative New World Gin.

Crafted by 1220 Spirits and the Missouri Botanical Garden, this collaborative New World gin merges classic juniper and coriander paired with a handpicked selection of locally grown botanicals.