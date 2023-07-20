Missouri Botanical Garden has new collaborative Gin

ST. LOUIS — 1220 Spirits and the Missouri Botanical Garden proudly announce their partnership in creating a collaborative New World Gin.
Crafted by 1220 Spirits and the Missouri Botanical Garden, this collaborative New World gin merges classic juniper and coriander paired with a handpicked selection of locally grown botanicals.
Opening with bright citrus and bergamot notes that give way to floral flavors of elderflower and rose hips, Missouri Botanical Garden Gin finishes with subtle essences of calamus and echinacea.