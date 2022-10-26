Missouri Botanical Garden: Spirits in the Garden

Dana DiPiazza stopped by the Missouri Botanical Garden this morning to tell us all about the "Spirits in the Garden" event taking place this Friday.

ST. LOUIS — As you are making those weekend plans, our Show Me St. Louis team wants you to have all the spooky options!

The All Hallows' Eve celebration includes sample tastings from local and regional distilleries, wineries and breweries.

There will be a wide variety of exciting experiences you can immerse yourself in at the garden this weekend. You can take part in a costume contest, scavenger hunt, watch classic horror movies, meet local paranormal investigators and fortune tellers. Plus, check out fire performers, a stilt-walking Frankenstein’s monster, airbrush tattoos and so much more!

Admission costs 30 dollars for Garden members and 35 dollars for nonmembers.

This price includes all activities and tastings while supplies last. Food will be available for purchase.

All attendees must be at least 21 years of age.