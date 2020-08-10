The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation needs your help to make a difference

The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation does a lot of work behind the scenes, and you can help too.

MISSOURI, USA — We love celebrating our furry friends on Show Me St. Louis, but a lot of us don’t realize there is a group right here in Missouri that works full time for these animals’ rights. This group is called the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation. Executive Director Bob Baker spoke with Courtney to tell us about all the work the group has been doing behind the scenes and how you can help.

Bob explains that the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislature is a small but dedicated organization. They are the only organization that lobbies full time at the State Legislature to protect the animals. Bob goes on to say they have been very involved in the puppy mill issue because Missouri has more puppy mills than the next three states combined.

The Alliance focuses on creating laws to protect animals beyond puppy mills as well. They advocate for all animals. Bob also mentions that getting a law passed is only half the battle, you then have to make sure it is actually enforced.

You can sign up for alerts from the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation at maal.org/sign-up-for-alerts. This can help you know when to write your legislators when issues do come up. Each phone call and letter does make a difference.

Find out more at maal.org, on Facebook, or call 314-361-3944.

