Mobile bar elevating cocktails, educating the community

How Pour Decisions STL is reaching the STL region in a whole new way

Pour Decisions STL is a mobile bar that offers elevated alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails throughout the St. Louis region. The company was first founded in 2020 by a young black couple, Javia Gilliam - Sanford and Kaje Sanford, during the pandemic after she lost her job.

They saw how people around them were interacting with alcohol, and thought that if they could educate people on various libations, they would have a better relationship with it. They began curating educational experiences where they could share their meticulously crafted drinks recipes, favorite alcohols from traveling, and histories behind them with the community.