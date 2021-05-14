Monster Jam comes to The Dome at America’s Center this weekend

Monster Jam is one of the most action-packed motorsports experiences for families, and it returns today after a pandemic pause.

ST. LOUIS — In-person events are starting to make their return at The Dome at America’s Center.

Monster Jam is taking place at The Dome at America’s Center Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 14 through 16. The times are 7 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.